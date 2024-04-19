

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to potentially contaminated basil.



CDC said it has received reports of 12 Salmonella infections in seven states. One person has been hospitalized with Salmonella infection and no deaths have been reported.



The illnesses have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil.



The basil was sold at Trader Joe's in 29 states and Washington, D.C., in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers.



Following the outbreak of Salmonella infections, Trader Joe's stopped shipments of Infinite Herbs organic basil on April 12, and no product remains in stores, according to CDC.



It said in a press release that investigators are working to identify other potentially contaminated products.



Those who have purchased Infinite Herbs organic basil from Trader Joe's have been advised to throw them away, and clean surfaces and items that may have touched contaminated basil, including refrigerator shelves and cutting boards.



Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.



