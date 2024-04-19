

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced the selection by Water Corporation, the largest water utility in Western Australia, to develop, construct, operate, and maintain the Alkimos Seawater Desalination Plant in Perth, Australia.



This project is expected to provide a sustainable water supply to over 2.5 million Western Australians.



This endeavor, in collaboration with Water Corporation and ACCIONA, aims to produce 13 billion gallons of drinking water annually, with the potential to increase to 26 billion gallons in the future.



The initiative includes a 2.5-mile undersea outfall tunnel and a 1.6-mile clean seawater intake tunnel. Both tunnels, approximately 11.3 feet in diameter, will be constructed beneath the seabed using tunnel boring machines.



