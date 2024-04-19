

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) said Ancora Alternatives LLC has resorted to spreading false and misleading statements and deliberately ignoring material facts. Norfolk Southern noted that it has filed a presentation with the SEC addressing the flawed assumptions of Ancora Alternatives LLC's unrealistic near-term financial targets. The company said the presentation corrected the false and misleading statements made by Ancora.



Norfolk Southern believes all of the company's 13 nominees are uniquely qualified to oversee its strategy, drive sustainable value, and hold management accountable. The company urged shareholders to protect their investment by voting for only Norfolk Southern's 13 nominees.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken