Zentrum für Sonnenenergie- und Wasserstoff-Forschung Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and First Solar have agreed to work together to develop thin-film PV technologies on a gigawatt scale. Stuttgart-based research institute ZSW and US thin-film specialist First Solar have announced a strategic partnership focused on the advancement of thin-film solar. ZSW said the partnership will focus on performance and the potential to develop and optimize all thin-film tandem technologies on a gigawatt scale. It added that tandem solar cells are "widely recognized as the next generation of photovoltaics," and as every ...

