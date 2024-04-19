

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that British Army soldiers are a step closer to getting their hands on one of Europe's most lethal tanks - the Challenger 3.



With advanced armour and devastating firepower, the Challenger 3 boasts an impressive range of state-of-the-art technology, making it the most lethal and survivable tank ever operated by the British Army.



The latest of eight Challenger 3 prototypes rolled off the Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) factory production line in Telford in the presence of Shapps.



'In a more dangerous world, the need for vehicles such as the Challenger 3 is imperative, as the threats facing the UK evolve,' he said. 'This tank will be at the heart of the British Army's warfighting capabilities and will be integral to the UK's deterrence'.



Challenger 3 is being delivered by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land under a 800 million pound ($995 million) contract.



It created a number of highly skilled roles, with nearly 300 jobs generated within RBSL, including 130 engineers and 70 technicians, with an additional 450 jobs across the UK, according to the UK Ministry of Defense.



The company is manufacturing 148 cutting-edge Main Battle Tanks to be provided to the British Army.



All the tanks will be tested under operational conditions to validate their performance and make refinements, before another 140 are built and delivered to the British Army.



