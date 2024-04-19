KeyBank Ranks Among Top SBA Lenders in Washington State

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) announced it has received the honor of ranking #1 for the most small business loans $350,000 or less in Washington Congressional Districts 1, 3, 7, 8, and 9 by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 2023 fiscal year. Districts include:

Washington's 1 st Congressional District encompasses part of Bellevue and Kirkland, following I-5 up to Arlington.

Congressional District encompasses part of Bellevue and Kirkland, following I-5 up to Arlington. Washington's 3 rd Congressional District includes the Southwestern part of the state.

Congressional District includes the Southwestern part of the state. Washington's 7 th Congressional District covers most of Seattle up to Shoreline, the University District, West Seattle, and Vashon.

Congressional District covers most of Seattle up to Shoreline, the University District, West Seattle, and Vashon. Washington's 8 th Congressional District is the bullseye of the state covering the vast middle.

Congressional District is the bullseye of the state covering the vast middle. Washington's 9th Congressional District stretches from Federal Way up to the bottom of Bellevue and includes Mercer Island and the Southeastern part of Seattle proper.

"We are very excited to receive this honor from the SBA here in Washington. Access to capital is a struggle for many small businesses, but through partnerships and relationships, KeyBank is making that happen," said James Fliss, Jr., KeyBank Senior Vice President, National SBA Manager. "We believe that small businesses are the backbone to a thriving community, we couldn't be prouder of our team."

KeyBank has been a top-performing SBA Preferred Lender for over two decades1, helping numerous small businesses obtain access to capital through the SBA lending programs. Since 2015, KeyBank has provided more than $2.6 billion in SBA-guaranteed financing to thousands of small business owners with more than $1.29 billion of that funding occurring in the last four years.

"Small businesses consistently identify financing as a top need, but access to capital often brings challenges and barriers for many small business owners. This is why the work the SBA does, in tandem with a robust network of lenders, is so critical," SBA Seattle District Director Melanie Norton said. "During Fiscal Year 2023 alone, approximately $900 million in SBA loans were made across the SBA Seattle District. We're grateful to KeyBank for being one of the top lenders in the district to make loans under $350,000 during the past year and ensuring small businesses with smaller dollar needs were not overlooked. We will continue our work together to make certain no entrepreneur is left behind."

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United State under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit. https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC. SBA LOANS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR GUARANTEED. All credit products and SBA Loans are subject to approval, terms, conditions, and availability and subject to change.

1 KeyBank has held the Preferred Lender designation since 1997

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com