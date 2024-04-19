Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
19.04.24
16:19 Uhr
171,12 Euro
+0,62
+0,36 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,82170,9416:24
170,80170,9616:24
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2024 | 15:50
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM: Reusing IBM Z and IBM Power To Avoid Waste

Originally published in the IBM 2023 Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / For many decades, IBM has developed products with consideration for serviceability and upgradability, and for the reuse, recyclability, and recoverability of materials within them. For this, IBM supports hardware refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling. Linda Demmler, GM of IBM Global Asset Recovery Services, leads the team that identifies ongoing opportunities to redeploy IBM Z, IBM Power, IBM Storage and other IT devices to avoid waste.

In 2023, IBM reused equipment that clients returned to IBM when they upgraded their infrastructure with new IBM systems. IBM used this returned equipment to refresh its own internal fleet of servers and storage. Linda and her team initiated a series of projects to replace equipment, such as replacing Z13 with Z15 servers. These projects repurposed servers that ultimately avoided waste and supported IBM's results of reselling, reusing or recycling 96.8% of end-of-life products.

By utilizing IBM's Certified Pre-Owned equipment in this project, the team was able to deploy cost effective cloud-based resources to support development teams, which enabled them to have capacity that matched the timing of application support requirements.

Learn more about how IBM is reusing IBM Z® and IBM Power® to avoid waste in the 2023 Impact Report



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.