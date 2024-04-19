

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Apple, Inc. (AAPL) said Friday it was forced to pull out Meta Platforms' WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China after an order from the Chinese Internet regulator, citing national security concerns. Apple reportedly said the order was issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).



The move comes close on the heels of the removal of two other foreign messaging apps, Telegram and Signal, from the store on Friday itself.



Foreign social media messaging Apps are bearing the brunt of the Chinese government's growing intolerance against such platforms as they are in no position to control them.



'We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree,' said Apple in a statement, according to a Bloomberg report.



This action comes at a time when Apple took pole position to top the country's smartphone market for the first time last year. However, the sales of iPhone tumbled in the first quarter this year in China.



This could come as a major setback for Apple's existence in the Chinese market as most of these messaging Apps are very popular with smartphone users across the globe. Apart from being a key market for Apple, China is also a major production center for Apple.



However, some of the other popular Meta apps including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger as well as YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) reportedly continue to be available on the Apple App store in China. The removed apps are also still available in Hong Kong and Macau, two Chinese administrative areas.



It is speculated that the action is the result of a new rule announced in August that required all Apps offered in China to register with the government by March 31, 2024 or risk being removed.



