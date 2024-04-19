

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has urged Georgia not to enact its parliament's decision to advance Kremlin-inspired 'foreign influence' legislation.



Expressng grave disappointment over the propsed law, U.S.State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller warned that passage of this law could compromise Georgia's progress on its EU path. The legislation 'goes against the wishes of the overwhelming majority of Georgian citizens - the desire to integrate fully into the EU,' he said in a stataement.



Georgia has a vibrant civil society that serves its citizens and works to improve Georgia's economy. If adopted, the proposed legislation could limit freedom of expression, stigmatize organizations that deliver these benefits to the citizens of Georgia, and impede independent media organizations working to provide Georgians with access to high quality information,according to him.



Such Kremlin-inspired legislation is not appropriate if the goal is to promote transparency, Miller said.



