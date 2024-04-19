Linde says its White Martins unit will build a second electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen in Brazil, while Sunfire has launched a front-end engineering and design study (FEED) for a new 500 MW hydrogen project. Linde's White Martins subsidiary has revealed plans to build, own, and operate a second electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen for the southeastern region of Brazil. The German industrial gas company said it will set up a 5 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzer plant next to its current air separation facility in Jacareí, São Paulo. The new plant will be powered by renewable energy from ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...