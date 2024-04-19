Viatris Announces Product Donations To Direct Relief of More Than 7 Million Doses of Medicine To Support Access to Medicine and Healthcare

Long-standing partnership with Direct Relief assists crisis areas around the world

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has donated more than 7 million doses of medicine to its long-standing partner Direct Relief to support humanitarian medical relief efforts across the world. The donation came via Viatris' Swiss affiliate, Viatris Pharma GmbH, and included medicine from a wide range of therapeutic areas, such as gastroenterology and cardiology, among others, to help meet urgent medical needs.

"Viatris is proud to support organizations that work to ensure people have access to healthcare, especially during times of crisis," said Lara Ramsburg, Viatris' Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "The World Health Organization estimates more than 2 billion people globally do not have access to medicines, a situation much exacerbated by emergencies. The urgent health challenges and the growing areas of need are why we value partners like Direct Relief who are dedicated to providing resources for patients when and where they need care."

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization that works globally to expand access to medicine and healthcare by equipping doctors and nurses with lifesaving medical resources. The organization responds to crises of all types and humanitarian crises around the world.

"Guided by our mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we are grateful to work with Direct Relief to make the most impactful contributions possible," says Lewis Pearson, Viatris' Country Manager in Switzerland.

To learn more about Viatris' commitment to sustainability and how the company is working with partners around the world to address some of the world's most pressing health, environmental and social issues, please visit the Company's 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

