

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Friday, with stocks recovering gradually after a weak start and emerging into positive territory in the penultimate hour of the day's trading session.



The mood, however, remained cautious due to the tensions in the Middle East and on uncertainty about the outlook for Fed interest rates.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 11,127.42 at the start, ended with a gain of 65.97 points or 0.59% at 11,296.40, the day's high.



Nestle climbed 2.15%. Swisscom, Givaudan, Zurich Insurance Group and Novartis gained 1.2 to 1.5%.



Roche Holding advanced nearly 1%. ABB, Alcon and Swiss Life Holding also ended on firm note.



Geberit ended down 2.72%. Sika closed nearly 2% down, while Lonza Group, Logitech International and Partners Group ended lower by 1.45%, 1.2% and 1.16%, respectively.



Kuehne & Nagel and Richemont also ended notably lower.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Tecan Group rallied more than 3.5%. Sandoz climbed 2.82% and Meryer Burger Tech ended 2% up. Barry Callebaut gained about 1.25%.



VAT Group, Georg Fischer and Temenos Group lost 2.2 to 2.8%. Clariant, Straumann Holding, Baloise Holding and Swatch Group ended nearly 1% down.



