

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The state of Colorado is currently experiencing a concerning surge in the number of syphilis cases among newborns, which has prompted the public health department to issue a directive to expand testing and prevent the disease from escalating.



According to recent data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), syphilis cases in the state have more than tripled from 2018 to 2023. Of particular concern is the rise in congenital syphilis cases, with 25 cases five stillbirths, and two neonatal deaths reported as of April 18, 2024.



The increase in congenital syphilis instances is linked to mothers' inadequate early prenatal care, which highlights a need for better prenatal care and increased testing. The state health department is also working to reduce the stigma surrounding sexually transmitted infections, which can be a barrier to testing and treatment.



To combat the shortage of treatment options and limited accessibility to prenatal care, the public health directive mandates healthcare providers to provide syphilis testing at least three times during pregnancy: in the first trimester, third trimester, and at birth. This aligns with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' recommendation for routine triple testing for all expectant patients. Syphilis testing is widely included in insurance packages, and uninsured individuals can avail themselves of it at public health centers or through home test kits.



In light of the growing epidemic of syphilis cases, both in Colorado and nationally, the state health department is urging pregnant women to seek prenatal care early and to get tested for syphilis to prevent the spread of the disease and protect the health of newborns.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

