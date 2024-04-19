

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study found that time-restricted eating does not help in losing weight unless the person ensures appropriate consumption of calories.



Researchers from Johns Hopkins University randomly assigned 41 adults suffering from obesity and pre-diabetes to one of two groups. They also assessed participants' history and activity level to determine their calorie-intake baseline.



The first group followed time-restricted eating, where they could only consume food between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., whereas the second group was allowed to eat at any time from 8 a.m. to midnight.



The researchers made sure that all of the participants 'received prepared meals with identical macronutrient and micronutrient compositions' along with identical daily calorie counts. The first group and second group consumed most of their calories in the morning and evening, respectively.



After 12 weeks, researchers found that both groups lost about the same amount of weight and showed no noteworthy differences in fasting glucose, waist circumference, blood pressure, or lipid levels.



'Consuming most calories earlier in the day during 10-hour time-restricted eating did not decrease weight more than consuming them later in the day,' said Dr. Nisa Maruthur, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.



However, several previous studies had found intermittent fasting to be beneficial in losing weight.



