

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has failed to reach an agreement to acquire data-management software maker Informatica (INFA) after the companies could not agree to a price, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The proposed acquisition, which could have been valued at around $10 billion, would have marked one of Salesforce's largest acquisitions. However, it encountered opposition from analysts and investors, the reports said.



Informatica shares closed at $35.19 in New York on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $10.38 billion.



In early April, news broke that Salesforce was in advanced talks to acquire Informatica.



