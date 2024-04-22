WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has failed to reach an agreement to acquire data-management software maker Informatica (INFA) after the companies could not agree to a price, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.
The proposed acquisition, which could have been valued at around $10 billion, would have marked one of Salesforce's largest acquisitions. However, it encountered opposition from analysts and investors, the reports said.
Informatica shares closed at $35.19 in New York on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $10.38 billion.
In early April, news broke that Salesforce was in advanced talks to acquire Informatica.
