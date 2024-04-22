The new heat pumps use R-454B as a refrigerant and are specifically designed to be matched with Johnson Controls' residential gas furnaces. Their size ranges from 1. 5 tons to 5 tons and their coefficient of performance (COP) spans between 3. 24 and 3. 40, according to the manufacturer. US-based industrial conglomerate Johnson Controls has introduced a new heat pump series for residential applications. "The York YH5 15. 2 SEER2 2-Stage Heat Pumps are engineered for year-round comfort and energy efficiency," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "These heat pumps are specifically designed ...

