Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc announces that with immediate effect Jacques Mahaux has resigned as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company. Michel Meeus, Non-Executive Director and previous Chairman of the Company, has been appointed by the Board as Interim Chairman of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366


