

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L), a British retail major, said it has initiated a share buyback program totaling 1 billion pounds by April 2025.



The first tranche of the buyback program will be for an aggregate market value of up to 450 million pounds. Any further tranches of the buyback program, which may be conducted after completion of the Initial Program, will be announced in due course.



Following previous announcements on April 10, 2024, Tesco PLC has engaged Citigroup Global Markets Limited to repurchase shares, including ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and/or Cboe Europe Limited via BXE and CXE order books, and/or Turquoise.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken