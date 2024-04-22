

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical PLC (HLCL.L), a property investment and development company, Monday said it had collected 98.4 percent of the March quarter rent as on April 19. It expects to collect an additional 1.6 percent via agreed payment plans.



For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the company has now collected 99 percent of rent. From the remaining 1 percent, 0.6 percent are to be collected via payment plans, and the rest 0.4 percent are subject to ongoing discussions or written off.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on May 23.



