"Ecological Transformation: Are We (Still) Ready?"

Regulatory News:

Since 2022, Veolia (Paris:VIE), in partnership with Elabe, has published the biennial Ecological Transformation Barometer, an exclusive global opinion survey, focusing on the degree of acceptability of ecological solutions and analyzing the obstacles and levers for action to speed up the transformation. The survey covers a sample representing more than half of the world's population, distributed across five continents.

The second edition provides a unique insight into the understanding of the consequences of climate change by people around the world. They express growing concern for their health and perceive a threat to their living conditions in the face of environmental challenges. Aware of these dangers, people worldwide are calling for action.

To address these challenges, populations assert their readiness to accept necessary changes to scale up existing solutions to combat climate change and pollution. Their desire to act is motivated by the need to protect against environmental and climate crises. They consider that the cost of inaction will be much higher than that of action.

*** Find the full results for France and Worldwide at this link ***

Key Global Results

97% of the world's inhabitants believe that health is the primary concern when it comes to local decisions on water, waste, and energy, ahead of the final price.

64% of the world's inhabitants feel vulnerable to health risks caused by climate change. These health risks manifest in increased infectious diseases, pollution, decreased quality of food, and mental health issues.

67% of the world's inhabitants believe that a solution that promotes the preservation of their health would encourage them to change their habits or accept a slightly higher cost.

66% of the world's inhabitants are convinced that inaction will cost humanity more than ecological action.

"We stand at a crossroads. Faced with the climate challenge, radical action and ecological pause collide. Both present major social, economic, and ecological risks. Veolia offers a third way: ecology that transforms our economies to protect populations. Ecological transformation cannot, and must not, occur without the citizens of the world. Listening helps to understand the concerns and needs of everyone, to identify the levers of change that are not only acceptable but desirable, and to find meaning and motivation for change in building a sustainable future," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. "The results of the second edition of the Barometer of Ecological Transformation testify to a global public opinion firmly focused on action. There is a high level of expectation for the protection of our health through the elimination of pollution and the protection of our territories from extreme climatic phenomena. This is the lesson that will guide our actions in the years to come."

For Bernard Sananès, President of the research and consulting institute Elabe:

"While voices are rising in many countries calling for an ecological pause, the second edition of the barometer of ecological transformation reveals a global public opinion mostly convinced that inaction will cost humanity more than the investments necessary for ecological transition. Across all continents, populations fear a deterioration of their living conditions and are afraid of falling ill due to pollution. In 18 months, the failure of ecological imagination and the perceived lack of concrete results have pushed many countries into fatalism. But everywhere, the protection of health has become a powerful lever to create a desire for ecology and to accept behavior changes or the additional costs of ecological solutions."

ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY

The survey was conducted in 26 countries across 5 continents, reaching more than 29,500 individuals (between 1,000 and 2,000 per country). Countries were chosen for their demographic weight, their contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, and to ensure diversity in ecological political and cultural backgrounds. Overall, these countries represent nearly 60% of the world's population and 67% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The survey was conducted online from October 17 to December 6, 2023. For each of the 26 countries, a representative sample of residents aged 18 and over was gathered. Frequency: the barometer is published every 18 months (allowing for long-term evolution of representations, opinions, and behaviors).

ABOUT ELABE

Elabe is an independent research and consulting firm founded in 2015 by Bernard Sananès. For businesses, professional actors, and media outlets, it conducts numerous studies in France and internationally, particularly on societal issues and matters relevant to public debate. www.elabe.fr @elabe_fr

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023. www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422801062/en/

Contacts:

CONTACTS VEOLIA

GROUP MEDIAS RELATIONS VEOLIA

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Tél.+ 33 (0) 1 85 57 86 25

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTORS ANALYSTS VEOLIA

Ronald Wasylec Ariane de Lamaze

Tél.+ 33 (0) 1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com