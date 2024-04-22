NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Oculis Holding AG admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Oculis Holding AG's request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on April 23, 2024. Company name Oculis Holding AG Symbol OCS Number of shares 45.443.700 Currency ISK ISIN code CH1242303498 Company Id CHE-396.695.611 Orderbook ID 332930 Round lot 1 share Segment Mid Cap Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick-size table MiFID II tick size table MIC XICE NICB classification Industry 20 - Health Care Supersector 20103010 - Biotechnology