Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D8QG | ISIN: CH1242303498 | Ticker-Symbol: CR5
Frankfurt
22.04.24
09:59 Uhr
10,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCULIS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCULIS HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2024 | 13:10
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Oculis Holding AG admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Oculis Holding AG's request
for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). 

The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on April 23, 2024.

Company name       Oculis Holding AG    
Symbol          OCS           
Number of shares     45.443.700       
Currency         ISK           
ISIN code         CH1242303498      
Company Id        CHE-396.695.611     
Orderbook ID       332930         
Round lot         1 share         
Segment          Mid Cap         
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%           
Static Volatility Guard  15%           
Market segment      OMX ICE Equities / 23  
Tick-size table      MiFID II tick size table
MIC            XICE          
                         
NICB classification                
                         
Industry         20 - Health Care    
Supersector        20103010 - Biotechnology
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.