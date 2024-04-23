Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
WKN: A3D8QG | ISIN: CH1242303498 | Ticker-Symbol: CR5
Frankfurt
23.04.24
09:59 Uhr
11,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,91 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.04.2024 | 10:34
Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Oculis to the Main Market

Reykjavík, April 23, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Oculis Holding AG ("Oculis") (Ticker: OCS) will commence today,
Tuesday April 23rd, on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. Oculis is a global
biopharmaceutical company, in the Healthcare sector, purposefully driven to
save sight and improve eye care. It is the fourth company to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* this year. Oculis is also listed
on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the U.S. since March 3, 2023. 

Oculis' highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product
candidates in development. Highlights of product indications for each of the
three clinical stage assets are: Diabetic Macular Edema in Phase 3 with OCS-01,
a novel OPTIREACH® eye drop; Dry Eye Disease (DED) in Phase 2b with OCS-02, an
anti-TNFa eye drop; and Acute Optic Neuritis in a proof-of-concept study with
OCS-05, a potentially disease modifying asset. Headquartered in Switzerland and
with operations in the US and Iceland, Oculis' goal is to deliver life-changing
treatments to patients worldwide. For more information, please visit
www.oculis.com. 

"With its origins in Icelandic innovation, we are very pleased that Oculis is
now dual listed on Nasdaq Iceland and the U.S." said Riad Sherif, CEO of
Oculis. "We are grateful and feel priviledged for the strong support from
investors in advancing our vision to improve eye care with potentially
transformative therapies. We welcome new shareholders to Oculis and look
forward to continuing to advance our robust pipeline with multiple upcoming
milestones." 

"We proudly welcome Oculis to the Main Market on Nasdaq Iceland," said Magnus
Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Considering Oculis' roots, it is
gratifying that the company is dual listed on the Icelandic market, inviting
new Icelandic investors to join them on their journey. We wish everyone at
Oculis and its shareholders the best of luck and look forward to supporting
them with increased visibility on the Icelandic market going forward." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 






     Nasdaq Media Contact
     Kristin Johannsdottir
     +354 868 9836
     Kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
