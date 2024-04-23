Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Oculis to the Main Market

Reykjavík, April 23, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Oculis Holding AG ("Oculis") (Ticker: OCS) will commence today, Tuesday April 23rd, on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company, in the Healthcare sector, purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. It is the fourth company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* this year. Oculis is also listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the U.S. since March 3, 2023. Oculis' highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. Highlights of product indications for each of the three clinical stage assets are: Diabetic Macular Edema in Phase 3 with OCS-01, a novel OPTIREACH® eye drop; Dry Eye Disease (DED) in Phase 2b with OCS-02, an anti-TNFa eye drop; and Acute Optic Neuritis in a proof-of-concept study with OCS-05, a potentially disease modifying asset. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US and Iceland, Oculis' goal is to deliver life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.oculis.com. "With its origins in Icelandic innovation, we are very pleased that Oculis is now dual listed on Nasdaq Iceland and the U.S." said Riad Sherif, CEO of Oculis. "We are grateful and feel priviledged for the strong support from investors in advancing our vision to improve eye care with potentially transformative therapies. We welcome new shareholders to Oculis and look forward to continuing to advance our robust pipeline with multiple upcoming milestones." "We proudly welcome Oculis to the Main Market on Nasdaq Iceland," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Considering Oculis' roots, it is gratifying that the company is dual listed on the Icelandic market, inviting new Icelandic investors to join them on their journey. We wish everyone at Oculis and its shareholders the best of luck and look forward to supporting them with increased visibility on the Icelandic market going forward." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Kristin Johannsdottir +354 868 9836 Kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com