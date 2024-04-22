

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., a unit of Endo International plc (ENDP) Monday said it has expanded its voluntary recall to include seven lots of Treprostinil Injection 20mg/20mL citing potential for presence of silicone particulates.



Treprostinil Injection is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to diminish symptoms associated with exercise and for patients who require transition from epoprostenol to reduce the rate of clinical deterioration.



The lots were distributed to wholesalers and hospitals across the country from June 16, 2022 through August 7, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken