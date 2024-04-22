BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized as a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry, Inc.

"It is truly a privilege to be acknowledged for our leadership development capabilities," said Lance Wilke, SVP, Head of Talent, Learning Leadership, North America. "At BTS, we remain committed in our dedication to supporting our clients with their most critical people and talent challenges. From implementing scalable, frontline solutions to meet the evolving expectations of next-generation leadership, to driving executive and critical role development that propels strategies forward, our efforts have helped clients redefine their approach to talent strategy and leadership development. Over the past year, we've focused on key areas such as developing learning architectures, embedding simulation cultures, navigating digital disruption, and enhancing executive communications. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their unwavering trust and collaboration as we continue to forge new paths toward leadership excellence."

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the leadership training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.





"This year's Top 20 Leadership Training companies, selected from our most competitive sector, offer comprehensive and innovative approaches to strategically addressing learning needs at all leadership levels," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "With their array of high-quality leadership programs and cutting-edge technology offerings, including solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence, these innovative providers ensure dynamic development for learners, transforming workplaces in the process. By offering accurate and diverse metrics and a range of delivery options, these providers effectively equip leaders to meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace."

To see the full list of winning companies, click here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Our courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

