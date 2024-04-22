Monotype Announces the Opening of French HQ in Paris and Partnership with Renowned French Foundry Blaze Type

PR Newswire

PARIS, April 22, 2024

PARIS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype Imaging Inc. , a global leader in type design and technology, announced the opening of its new office in the historic district of Le Sentier, Paris, as part of its commitment to the French market. Monotype also announced its partnership with Blaze Type , a celebrated French foundry whose clients of agencies and global brands include Ogilvy, &Walsh, Riot Games, H&M, Graphéine, Borussia Dortmund, and DesignStudio.

The partnership between Monotype and Blaze Type will offer Monotype's customers access to Blaze Type's library of fonts for the first time, including their extensive catalog of variable typefaces, helping designers and creatives craft compelling visual narratives. Some notable typefaces from the foundry include Apoc, an elegant, sharp, and expressive font family; Slussen, a neo-grotesk font that covers a wide range of widths and weights; Digital Sans, a flexible and classic geometric font family; and Nuances, a modern serif font family that is both expressive and elegant. Blaze Type's collection is now on Monotype Fonts and MyFonts for creative professionals worldwide.

"Our partnership with Monotype, a company rich in history, promises exciting opportunities for advancing the future of font design. This partnership not only broadens the reach of our typefaces, but also aligns with our mission to empower designers with tools that inspire creativity and push the boundaries of what's possible in typographic design. Now that Monotype has an office in Paris, we are thrilled to collaborate closely with them on future font related projects," said Matthieu Salvaggio, Founder and Type Designer at Blaze Type.

Monotype's Creative Type Director Damien Collot shared, "Our partnership with Blaze Type is fantastic news, highlighting our commitment to nurturing innovation in typography. Incorporating Blaze Type's fonts into our collection provides our designers with exceptional creative possibilities and adaptability. I am also thrilled Monotype has officially opened an office in Paris. Our vision was to create a space where our clients and the wider creative community can connect, hear from industry innovators, and share ideas."

The new Monotype office in Paris includes a dedicated room for workshops, talks, and events, and will serve as a hub for fostering creativity and collaboration among typographers, designers, and creative professionals. The office's location in Le Sentier District, known as "La Silicon Sentier" for the district's position as a hub of innovation and culture, seemed a perfect match for Monotype, a type technology and design leader.

Ninan Chacko, CEO of Monotype, stated, "Establishing our presence in Paris, a city known for its rich artistic heritage and creative scene, is a significant milestone for Monotype. It not only demonstrates our deep commitment to French typography, but also furthers our goal of fostering innovation and excellence in the global design community. I am also delighted to announce our partnership with Blaze Type, a leader in French typographic design and variable type. Together, we are excited to share their typefaces, which blend tradition with innovation, showcasing our dedication to celebrating typefaces that resonate across cultures and time."

With this expansion and partnership, Monotype demonstrates its dedication to the art and science of typography, ensuring that designers have access to the best tools and resources to bring their visions to life.

As part of this commitment, Monotype invites the design community to join them Thursday, April 25 for Brand Talks Paris, an event that will bring together the most recognized agencies and companies in design, marketing, and brand strategy. Featured speakers include branding specialists from Chantelle, Decathlon, and Carré Noir, as well as Type Designer Laurène Girbal and Creative Type Director Damien Collot from Monotype.

About Monotype:

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise.

The company partners with leading foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. The Monotype Fonts platform offers over 150,000 fonts including timeless classics, such as Helvetica®, Univers®, and Frutiger® typeface families, as well as new innovative fonts like Posterama and Masqualero.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com .

Follow Monotype on X , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Helvetica and Frutiger are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Univers is a trademark of Monotype GmbH registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Posterama and Masqualero are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. and may be registered in certain jurisdictions.

About Blaze Type:

Blaze Type is an independent type foundry designing retail and custom fonts for amazing design projects. Blaze Type's international team of experts work in close collaboration to create stunning and innovative variable and static typefaces. Over the years, they have developed a unique approach to better address the needs of font users by putting them at the center of everything Blaze does.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391206/MicrosoftTeams_image__2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741762/Monotype__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monotype-announces-the-opening-of-french-hq-in-paris-and-partnership-with-renowned-french-foundry-blaze-type-302121258.html