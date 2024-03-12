Monotype Unveils Modern Branding Insights at SXSW 2024 with Creative Powerhouses, Pantone, Canva, and Getty Images

Monotype hosts SXSW-official panel, "The Ingredients for Building a Modern Brand," alongside speakers from Pantone, Canva, and Getty Images on March 14.

Leaders from dentsu, eBay, Neurons, and WeTransfer will join Monotype for a live recording of the Creative Characters podcast on March 13.

WOBURN, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype , a global leader in type and technology, will be presenting a creator-track panel at SXSW 2024 on Thursday, March 14, at 11:30 a.m. CT titled, "The Ingredients for Building a Modern Brand," in partnership with design leaders from Pantone, Canva, and Getty Images.?

Monotype has brought together a panel of experts from world-renowned creative asset providers that represent some of the core elements needed for modern brand building, including Charles Nix, Senior Executive Creative Director at Monotype, Elley Cheng, President at Pantone, Tristen Norman, Director and Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images, and Silvia Oviedo Lopez, Head of Content, Discovery & Print at Canva.?

With the rise of the creator economy, design has been democratized. Today, anyone can access the tools to build brands and digital experiences with the potential for global impact. And while new technologies like AI can make creativity more accessible, understanding the elements that help create powerful visual brand identities is still paramount to success.?

Representing typography, color, imagery, and the platform where these components come together, the panel provides a unique opportunity to hear from the key leaders of the brand creation tools ubiquitous to the world of design today. The panel will discuss the future of the creative industry, key considerations for building a brand today, and concrete steps business leaders and creators can take as they shape their visual identity.

"I'm eager to take the stage with the brand stars and design leaders from these remarkable companies. We're determined to create an unforgettable experience. Revelations will be made, value delivered, and minds changed!" said Charles Nix, Senior Executive Creative Director at Monotype.

In addition to the SXSW-official panel, an off-site installment of the signature Monotype event, "Brand Talks," will take place on Wednesday, March 13, at 3 p.m. CT, featuring an in-depth conversation between Bill Connolly, Creative Evangelist at Monotype, and several guests for a live taping of the "Creative Characters" podcast , including:

Jessica Staley, Director of Brand Design at eBay

Mike Storm, Chief Operating Officer at Neurons

Valerie Vacante, VP, Solutions Innovation at Dentsu Innovation Initiative

Holly Fraser, Editor in Chief and VP of Content at WeTransfer and WePresent

Throughout this event, speakers will share expertise on sculpting brands that inspire and delight customers. The conversation will be followed by a live Q&A, networking, and a type workshop provided by the Monotype Studio .

"Today, creativity is having a moment, driven by the rise of the creator economy and the advent of new technologies helping more people participate in brand-building than ever before," said Bill Connolly, Creative Evangelist at Monotype. "This event will bring together storytellers, designers, and futurists to discuss pressing challenges surrounding modern branding and the future of creative work."

More information about the SXSW-official panel, "The Ingredients for Building a Modern Brand," on Thursday, March 14, is available here .

Find more information and register for your place at Monotype's Brand Talks event on Wednesday, March 13, on the Monotype website here .

