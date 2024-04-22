FARMINGDALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has established a special committee of the Board (the "Special Committee") to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

The Special Committee is comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors and intends to consider the full range of strategic alternatives, including, but not limited to, a business combination involving the Company, a sale of all or part of the Company's assets or an internalization of the management of the Company. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as the financial advisor to the Special Committee.

There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. There is no formal timetable for the Special Committee's completion of its exploration of strategic alternatives and the Company does not intend to disclose any developments with respect to the process until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the Special Committee determines disclosure is appropriate or legally required.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. The Company does not assume any duty or obligation (and does not undertake) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are, by their nature, to different degrees, uncertain and subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, actual results or future events, circumstances or developments could differ, possibly materially, from those that the Company anticipated in its forward-looking statements, and future results and performance could differ materially from historical performance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

