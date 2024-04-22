

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kidney care services provider DaVita (DVA) said Monday it expects to match 100% of its electricity use across its global operations with renewable energy purchases by 2025. DaVita has contracted with ACCIONA Energía on a virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) facilitating the development of clean energy projects in Spain.



This announcement follows DaVita reaching 100% renewable in its North American operations in December 2021.



DaVita's share of two solar plants located in the province of Valencia, Spain, is expected to generate approximately 91,000 megawatt hours of clean energy each year, equal to the amount of electricity currently used by the company in its international operations. This energy is the equivalent of avoiding carbon dioxide emissions from the annual electricity use of approximately 24,000 homes.



DaVita set ambitious science-based targets as part of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, many of which were aspirational, but several of which have been achieved ahead of schedule.



