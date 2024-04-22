Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 15 to April 19, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
15/04/2024
256,706
68.456043
17,573,076.97
XPAR
15/04/2024
110,000
68.462048
7,530,825.28
CEUX
15/04/2024
10,000
68.502305
685,023.05
TQEX
15/04/2024
20,000
68.471083
1,369,421.66
AQEU
16/04/2024
263,523
67.418698
17,766,377.55
XPAR
16/04/2024
110,000
67.431889
7,417,507.79
CEUX
16/04/2024
10,000
67.424790
674,247.90
TQEX
16/04/2024
20,000
67.435326
1,348,706.52
AQEU
17/04/2024
261,772
67.710062
17,724,598.35
XPAR
17/04/2024
110,000
67.712331
7,448,356.41
CEUX
17/04/2024
10,000
67.703630
677,036.30
TQEX
17/04/2024
20,000
67.713992
1,354,279.84
AQEU
18/04/2024
262,830
67.272806
17,681,311.60
XPAR
18/04/2024
110,000
67.275396
7,400,293.56
CEUX
18/04/2024
10,000
67.272685
672,726.85
TQEX
18/04/2024
20,000
67.276676
1,345,533.52
AQEU
19/04/2024
265,444
66.822702
17,737,685.31
XPAR
19/04/2024
110,000
66.880420
7,356,846.20
CEUX
19/04/2024
11,000
66.827451
735,101.96
TQEX
19/04/2024
20,000
66.817921
1,336,358.42
AQEU
Total
2,011,275
67.536918
135,835,315.05
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422146907/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com