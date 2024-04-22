Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 15 to April 19, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 15/04/2024 256,706 68.456043 17,573,076.97 XPAR 15/04/2024 110,000 68.462048 7,530,825.28 CEUX 15/04/2024 10,000 68.502305 685,023.05 TQEX 15/04/2024 20,000 68.471083 1,369,421.66 AQEU 16/04/2024 263,523 67.418698 17,766,377.55 XPAR 16/04/2024 110,000 67.431889 7,417,507.79 CEUX 16/04/2024 10,000 67.424790 674,247.90 TQEX 16/04/2024 20,000 67.435326 1,348,706.52 AQEU 17/04/2024 261,772 67.710062 17,724,598.35 XPAR 17/04/2024 110,000 67.712331 7,448,356.41 CEUX 17/04/2024 10,000 67.703630 677,036.30 TQEX 17/04/2024 20,000 67.713992 1,354,279.84 AQEU 18/04/2024 262,830 67.272806 17,681,311.60 XPAR 18/04/2024 110,000 67.275396 7,400,293.56 CEUX 18/04/2024 10,000 67.272685 672,726.85 TQEX 18/04/2024 20,000 67.276676 1,345,533.52 AQEU 19/04/2024 265,444 66.822702 17,737,685.31 XPAR 19/04/2024 110,000 66.880420 7,356,846.20 CEUX 19/04/2024 11,000 66.827451 735,101.96 TQEX 19/04/2024 20,000 66.817921 1,336,358.42 AQEU Total 2,011,275 67.536918 135,835,315.05

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

