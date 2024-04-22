Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, informs its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on May, 28, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. CET at the Company's headquarter in France located at 70 avenue Tony Garnier, 69007 Lyon.

The notice of meeting, serving as convening notice was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires on Monday, 22 April 2024 (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo), in bulletin no. 49 (reference 2400937). It contains the detailed agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms and conditions of participation and voting at this meeting.

The convening notice will be published in the Journal des annonces légales "Le Tout Lyon" on 6 May 2024. It will also be sent to registered shareholders and made available to institutions holding bearer shares.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting have been and will be, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

posted on MaaT Pharma's website (https://www.maatpharma.com/investors/GM) under the section "Investors/General Meetings/2024";

made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office at 70 avenue Tony Garnier, 69007 Lyon, France;

and sent to shareholders by Uptevia Service Assemblées Générales, 90 110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex, on receipt of their request.

Further information on this General Meeting, and on how shareholders can vote, is available at https://www.maatpharma.com/investors/GM ("Participating in the General Meeting").

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma initiated an open-label, single-arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, building on the positive results of its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422348155/en/

Contacts:

MaaT Pharma Investor Relations

Guilhaume DEBROAS, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 16 48 92 50

invest@maat-pharma.com

MaaT Pharma Media Relations

Pauline RICHAUD

Senior PR Corporate Communications Manager

+33 6 14 06 45 92

media@maat-pharma.com

Trophic Communications

Jacob VERGHESE or

Priscillia PERRIN

+49 151 7441 6179

maat@trophic.eu