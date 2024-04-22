

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Marion County Public Health Department in Indiana is cautioning individuals who were present at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis on April 8 for the solar eclipse event that they may have been exposed to measles.



This warning comes after an out-of-state visitor who later tested positive for measles attended the event at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on April 8.



The museum's Eclipse Extravaganza was held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and featured family activities, as outlined by The Children's Museum in a release on Friday. The museum has notified all attendees and members with contact information about the situation.



Symptoms of measles are expected to manifest between April 22 and April 29 after exposure on April 8. These symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, white spots in the mouth, and a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the body.



Individuals displaying symptoms should remain at home and promptly contact a healthcare provider. Making a call before visiting enables the provider to implement measures to safeguard the health of their staff and other patients from potential infection.



Measles is highly contagious and transmits through the air via coughs or sneezes. The measles vaccine, given as the MMR vaccine, is highly effective in preventing the virus.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken