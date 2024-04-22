

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study titled 'Habitual Short Sleep Duration, Diet, and Development of Type 2 Diabetes in Adults' discovered that individuals who sleep less than six hours per night are at a heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes.



To investigate the connection between sleep duration and diabetes, researchers explored whether a healthy diet could offset the effects of insufficient sleep on diabetes risk. Using data from the UK Biobank, researchers examined information from 247,867 adults over a decade.



The study revealed that, despite the benefits of a nutritious diet in reducing the likelihood of diabetes, individuals who slept less than six hours daily faced an increased risk of type 2 diabetes compared to those with normal sleep patterns.



The findings indicated a 16% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes in individuals who slept five hours, while those who slept three to four hours had a 41% higher risk compared to those who slept seven to eight hours.



The study authors acknowledged the challenge of obtaining adequate sleep and recommended engaging in high-intensity interval exercise during the day to mitigate the potential impact of insufficient sleep on diabetes risk.



It is important to note that data on participants' sleep duration and dietary habits were only recorded at the beginning of the study and may have changed over time, a limitation acknowledged by the authors.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken