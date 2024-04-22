

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study revealed that the introduction of malaria nets treated with a new potent insecticide has prevented over 13 million cases of the disease in Africa.



Findings from the New Nets Project, which is supported by Unitaid and the Global Fund, emphasized the effectiveness of second-generation bed nets tested in areas where malaria is common from 2019 and 2022.



Clinical trials conducted by the New Nets Project demonstrated that nets treated with chlorfenapyr in addition to pyrethroids improved malaria control by 20 to 50% compared to nets containing only pyrethroids, potentially saving 25,000 lives.



The accumulation of epidemiological evidence throughout the project prompted the World Health Organization to issue new guidelines endorsing pyrethroid-chlorfenapyr nets over pyrethroid-only nets in regions where resistance to pyrethroids is prevalent.



According to the New Nets Project, the extra cost per prevented case of malaria ranged from $0.66 to $3.56, but health systems saved nearly $30 million in total.



