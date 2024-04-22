

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $254.22 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $223.61 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.42 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $254.22 Mln. vs. $223.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.67 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



