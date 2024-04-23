Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PB32 | ISIN: NL0013267909 | Ticker-Symbol: AKU1
Tradegate
23.04.24
09:14 Uhr
65,00 Euro
-2,18
-3,24 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AKZO NOBEL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKZO NOBEL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,6064,6609:18
64,7064,7409:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKZO NOBEL
AKZO NOBEL NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKZO NOBEL NV65,00-3,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.