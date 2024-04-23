

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L), a producer of iron ore pellets, Tuesday said its total iron ore pellet production for the first quarter increased more than 100 percent to about 1.81 million tonnes.



Total commercial production grew 115 percent to 2.05 million tonnes, while concentrate production rose 353 percent to 240,516 tonnes.



Total sales volumes for the quarter was 1.99 million tonnes.



'Our operations have delivered an exceptional first quarter performance, with a 203% increase in total production compared to the previous quarter, to over two million tonnes of iron ore pellets and concentrate. This is our best quarterly performance since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine,' commented Lucio Genovese, Executive Chair.



