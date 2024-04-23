

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as the latest business activity data painted a mixed picture of the economy.



While the dominant services sector expanded in April for the first time in almost a year, the manufacturing sector stayed put in decline due to a deceleration of activity.



The composite flash PMI - which comprises both the services and manufacturing sectors - rose to 49.9 from 48.3 in March.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,060 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Renault SA fell over 2 percent as the auto major reported a marginal rise in revenue for the first quarter.



Sanofi edged up slightly. The pharmaceutical giant said its rilzabrutinib drug candidate met a primary goal of a late-stage clinical trial in adult patients with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia.



