BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.
The pound rose to a 4-day high of 191.82 against the yen, from an early low of 190.83.
Against the Swiss franc, the U.S. dollar and the euro, the pound edged up to 1.1286, 1.2389 and 0.8622 from early lows of 1.1252, 1.2330 and 0.8645, respectively.
If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 194.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc, 1.27 against the greenback and 0.84 against the euro.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX