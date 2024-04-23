

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to a 16-year high of 165.61 against the yen, from an early low of 164.63.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 1.0696 and an 8-day high of 0.9741 from early lows of 1.0638 and 0.9710, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 167.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the greenback and 0.98 against the franc.



