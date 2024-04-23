

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $158 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $270 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $220 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $3.70 billion from $3.35 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $158 Mln. vs. $270 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.20



