

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX):



Earnings: -$117 million in Q1 vs. $67 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.94 in Q1 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Holdings Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $11 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.35 per share Revenue: $1.50 billion in Q1 vs. $1.72 billion in the same period last year.



