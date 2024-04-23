

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) said it continues to expect revenues for the full-year 2024 to be decline 3 to 5 percent in constant currency and adjusted operating margin of at least 7.5 percent.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect a revenue decline of 4.3 percent to $6.59 billion for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken