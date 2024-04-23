Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions and Dow Expand Relationship to Offer High Performance Building Solutions to Construction Industry Customers

Working together, the longtime global partners can meet the rising demand for silicone additives and resins that enhance safety, durability, and weatherability in construction projects

WARSAW, Poland, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions, LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with Dow to distribute construction silicone products in various regions of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)1. The partnership will give customers in the region access to a broader range of essential construction silicone products, which offer exceptional performance and durability in harsh weather conditions and other environmental elements. These products offer enhanced protection to different substrates and building materials, helping maximize substrate life, minimize costly and time-consuming maintenance and repairs, and improve aesthetic appeal overall.

"We are excited about the new opportunities that will arise as we continue deepening our partnership with Dow and grow our portfolio of silicone products that are critical to the construction market," said Matthew Oliver, global vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions. "Our collaboration over many years has been a cornerstone of our success, and we are proud to continue working together to develop more sustainable, innovative solutions that meet the growing needs of the construction market. With Dow's expertise and our commitment to excellence, we are confident that this partnership will continue to drive growth and create value for our Central and Eastern European customers."

Builders increasingly seek durable, water-repellent, and protective materials in the construction industry to withstand extreme temperatures, UV radiation, and other harsh environmental factors. Univar Solutions and Dow are expanding their longtime relationship to create innovative construction solutions that can deliver these benefits, using Dow's silicone resins, binding products, and eco-friendly building materials to provide tailored customer support.

Univar Solutions' Essen Solution Center is a key technical resource in the region, working with suppliers like Dow to formulate advanced and effective solutions for the construction industry. Along with this expertise, Univar Solutions also offers the industry's leading specialty ingredients portfolio, a global distribution network, local sales and product support, and supply chain proficiency. This enables the company to provide an outstanding customer experience, from product development to ongoing brand support.

CEE countries in the partnership include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

