

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income grew to $255.95 million or $3.22 per share from $238.73 million or $2.97 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $3.52 per share, compared to $3.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the quarter increased 14.8 percent to $679.97 million from $592.22 million in the same quarter last year. Organic operating revenue growth was 10.3 percent. Wall Street expected revenues of $684.13 million for the quarter.



On Monday, the MSCI Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.60 per share for second quarter 2023, payable on May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on May 17, 2024.



