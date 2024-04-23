Tharimmune, Inc.: Tharimmune Announces Option Agreement for Key Technologies for Generating HER2/HER3 Antibody Drug Conjugates

Obtained rights from Washington University to develop and incorporate human HER2 directed antibodies

Complements early pipeline of novel tunable "Knob domain" antibodies for HER2 & HER3

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation & immunology, announced today an option agreement for an exclusive license with Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop and commercialize technology related to multiple hybridomas and antibodies directed specifically towards human HER2. The technology was developed through a collaboration of multidisciplinary researchers in cancer immunology at Washington University School of Medicine.

"HER2 remains an important tumor target where the need for novel treatments against this receptor will continue to be meaningful, and we are pleased that the work conducted at Washington University to develop these antibodies is being advanced by the team at Tharimmune," said Prof. Schreiber, the Andrew M. and Jane M. Bursky Distinguished Professor and a professor of molecular microbiology and of pathology & immunology at Washington University.

Tharimmune is advancing multi-specific technology targeting the extracellular domains of HER2 and HER3. These validated targets have been extensively studied and belong to the ERBB receptor tyrosine kinase family and are exploited by cancer cells to promote tumorigenesis and metastasis. HER2, an extensively studied target, has multiple approved therapeutics for solid tumors and evidence suggests that HER3 plays a central role through interacting with neighboring receptors. The Company is developing antibodies overlapping with different epitopes on HER2 in contrast to approved therapies with a potential for complementary fit to HER3, affecting novel conformational epitopes thought to be important in intracellular downstream signaling in tumor cells. The compounds developed by the team at Washington University could complement novel combinations to target known and unknown unique epitopes of the extracellular domains of human HER2 combined with internal efforts to create novel multispecific tunable antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

"This option agreement allows us to further enhance our internal early-stage pipeline and develop multi-specific novel antibodies against an important tumor target," said Randy Milby, Chief Executive Officer of Tharimmune. "We are excited to continue the foundational work conducted by the collaborative effort of researchers at Washington University, a global leader in medicine and biomedical research."

The Company also intends to incorporate the work completed at Washington University to continue advancing internal novel antibodies derived in bovine animals or cows and resulting from ultra-long complementary determining region 3 (CDR3) domains. These potentially enable access to epitopes that had previously been hidden or highly inaccessible in traditional antibody development. With a much smaller size compared to traditional antibodies, combined with structural diversity, Knobs can bind to conformational, linear or discontinuous epitopes in "undruggable" areas of validated targets. This conceivable "multi-specific" capacity of Knobs, are the basis of developing Tharimmune's early-stage pipeline including ADCs and may more efficiently target multiple cell surface portions compared to known or existing biologics.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology. The Company's lead clinical-stage asset, TH104 is known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritus or "uncontrollable itching" in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The Company's early-stage immunology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors, including PD-1, HER2 and HER3. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company's antibody discovery technology platform against these and other specified targets. For more information please visit: www.tharimmune.com .

