

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales expanded at a steady pace at the end of the first quarter, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



At constant prices, retail sales climbed 6.1 percent year-on-year in March, the same pace as in February, which was the quickest growth in twenty one months. The expected increase was 6.7 percent.



In March, motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most by 13.5 percent annually, and those of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels by 11.2 percent.



On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear showed a sharp fall of 15.2 percent.



The monthly outcome in total retail sales was a marked rebound of 14.2 percent versus a 0.9 percent drop in February.



