

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets cheered the easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East with a relief rally, while also keeping the spotlight on corporate earnings.



On the horizon are key economic data releases ranging from Australia's inflation update due later in the day, GDP update from the U.S. on Thursday, as well as the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. on Friday. Bank of Japan's interest rate decision is also due on Thursday.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks rallied. Asian shares finished mostly higher.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices edged lower. Gold tumbled as easing geopolitical concerns dampened safe-haven demand. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,318.20, up 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,024.60, up 0.28% Germany's DAX at 18,073.15, up 1.24% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,068.46, up 0.56% France's CAC 40 at 8,103.66, up 0.79% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,994.55, up 1.17% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,563.00, up 0.28% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,683.50, up 0.45% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,021.98, down 0.74% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,828.93, up 1.92%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0660, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2356, up 0.06% USD/JPY at 154.80, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6452, up 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3708, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 105.99, down 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.617%, down 0.13% Germany at 2.4750%, down 0.64% France at 2.965%, down 0.84% U.K. at 4.2560%, up 1.09% Japan at 0.883%, down 0.23%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $86.98, down 0.02%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $81.84, down 0.07%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,313.40, down 1.41%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,148.33, up 0.17% Ethereum at $3,173.13, down 1.48% BNB at $605.76, up 0.08% Solana at $154.29, up 0.20% XRP at $0.5455, up 2.26%.



