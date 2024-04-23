

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $473 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $663 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $474 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $6.32 billion from $5.39 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



