HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today net income of $606 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. This compares to net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $651 million, or $0.72 per diluted share. Adjusted net income3 in the first quarter of 2024, was $679 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.8 billion, a 2% increase when compared to the first quarter of 2023. Operating income was $987 million in the first quarter of 2024, flat when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

" Halliburton delivered solid first quarter results that again demonstrated the power of our strategy and the strength of our execution. Activity in North America recovered from fourth-quarter lows, and our international business delivered its 11th consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth," commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO.

" Our customers' multi-year activity plans across markets and asset types confirms my confidence in the strength and duration of this upcycle.

" Halliburton demonstrated its commitment to shareholder returns in the first quarter and repurchased $250 million of common stock - a solid start to the year and a good benchmark for our expectations going forward," concluded Miller.

Operating Segments

Completion and Production

Completion and Production revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $3.4 billion, down slightly when compared to the first quarter of 2023, while operating income was $688 million, an increase of $22 million, or 3%. These results were primarily driven by reduced pressure pumping services in U.S. land. Partially offsetting this decline were higher completion tool sales in the Western Hemisphere and Europe/Africa, improved stimulation activity in Latin America, increased cementing activity internationally, and higher artificial lift activity in North America. Operating income increased due to completion tool product sales and activity and pricing in artificial lift and cementing services.

Drilling and Evaluation

Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.4 billion, an increase of $163 million, or 7%, when compared to the first quarter of 2023, while operating income was $398 million, an increase of $29 million, or 8%. These results were driven by higher drilling-related services in the Middle East and North America, improved activity in multiple product service lines in Latin America, and higher fluid services in Europe. Partially offsetting these improvements were lower project management activity in the Middle East/Asia, reduced wireline activity in North America, reduced drilling services in Europe/Africa, and lower fluid services in Asia.

Geographic Regions

North America

North America revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.5 billion, an 8% decrease when compared to the first quarter of 2023. This decline was primarily driven by lower pressure pumping services in U.S. land along with lower wireline activity throughout the region. Partially offsetting these declines were improved completion tool sales, higher pressure pumping services, and improved drilling-related services in the Gulf of Mexico along with higher artificial lift activity in U.S. land.

International

International revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $3.3 billion, an increase of 12% when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Latin America revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $1.1 billion, an increase of 21% year over year. This improvement was primarily due to higher drilling-related services and increased software sales in Mexico, improved pressure pumping services and fluid services in Argentina, and increased activity in multiple product service lines in Brazil and Ecuador. Partially offsetting these improvements was lower fluid services in Brazil and the Caribbean.

Europe/Africa revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $729 million, an increase of 10% year over year. This increase was primarily driven by higher completion tool sales in the region and improved fluid services in Norway and the Caspian Area. Partially offsetting these improvements was lower drilling services in the region.

Middle East/Asia revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $1.4 billion, an increase of 6% year over year. This increase was primarily due to improved activity in multiple product service lines in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Partially offsetting these improvements were decreased project management activity in India and Saudi Arabia and lower fluid services in Asia.

Other Financial Items

During the first quarter of 2024, Halliburton:

Repurchased approximately $250 million of its common stock.

Paid dividends of $0.17 per share.

Spent $34 million on SAP S4 migration.

Selective Technology & Highlights

Halliburton introduced Reservoir Xaminer, a formation testing service designed to provide precise formation pressure measurements and representative samples of the reservoir fluid in less time. Reservoir Xaminer service is designed to provide fast, high-quality, and customized data, even in the toughest conditions. It features an innovative technological advancement in the enhanced probe section with dual quartz pressure sensors. Additionally, the service provides real-time monitoring, larger area dual probes, and high-strength straddle packers. This gives operators the ability to test their formations more quickly and accurately.

Halliburton added the CorrosaLock cement system to its growing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) portfolio. The CorrosaLock cement system, which is designed for CO 2 storage, is a composite of Portland-based cement and Halliburton's proprietary WellLock® resin system. The incorporation of resin generates a film on the composite surface that creates a coating effect that aids in bonding. Resin also reduces the system's effective porosity and forms an adhesive layer to help protect cement from CO 2 degradation. The result is enhanced cement sheath elasticity and shear bond strength that allows the barrier to better withstand downhole forces during cyclic injection and provides increased anchoring force to the formation when compared to conventional cement systems. The CorrosaLock system joins the WellLock resin system, ThermaLock cement, and CorrosaCem cement system as part of Halliburton's advanced CCUS portfolio.

Halliburton added the SuperFill II diverter to its SuperFill surge reduction equipment portfolio. The SuperFill II diverter redirects fluid flow to minimize frictional pressure loss through the length of the landing string, which enhances the benefits of the auto-fill float equipment. The innovative operating glass seat provides an open internal flow path with no restrictions once the diverter is closed. The SuperFill II diverter is compatible with the industry's liner and subsurface release plug systems. The versatility of this feature ensures increased efficiency throughout the entire operational spectrum, from running casing to total depth, to the release of the cementing wiper plugs, to the installation of the liner.

Halliburton Labs announced Pulakesh Mukherjee, a Partner at Imperative Ventures, joined its advisory board. Mr. Mukherjee brings extensive experience in energy systems, innovation, and venture capital to support Halliburton Labs' collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and experienced practitioners advance the future of energy faster.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 December 31 2024 2023 2023 Revenue: Completion and Production $ 3,373 $ 3,409 $ 3,317 Drilling and Evaluation 2,431 2,268 2,422 Total revenue $ 5,804 $ 5,677 $ 5,739 Operating income: Completion and Production $ 688 $ 666 $ 716 Drilling and Evaluation 398 369 420 Corporate and other (65 ) (58 ) (63 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (34 ) - (15 ) Total operating income 987 977 1,058 Interest expense, net (92 ) (101 ) (98 ) Loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions (a) - - (6 ) Other, net (b) (108 ) (47 ) (119 ) Income before income taxes 787 829 835 Income tax provision (c) (178 ) (174 ) (168 ) Net income $ 609 $ 655 $ 667 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (4 ) (6 ) Net income attributable to company $ 606 $ 651 $ 661 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.74 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 889 904 893 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 891 907 897

(a) The Central Bank of Argentina maintains currency controls that limit our ability to access U.S. dollars in Argentina and remit cash from our Argentine operations. The execution of certain trades known as Blue Chip Swaps, effectively results in a parallel U.S. dollar exchange rate. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Halliburton entered into Blue Chip Swap transactions which resulted in a $6 million pre-tax loss. (b) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Halliburton incurred a charge of $82 million primarily due to impairment of an investment in Argentina and currency devaluation in Egypt. Halliburton incurred a loss of $103 million due to the devaluation of the currency in Argentina during the three months ended December 31, 2023. (c) The tax provision during the three months ended March 31, 2024, includes the tax effect on the impairment of an investment in Argentina and Egypt currency impact. The tax provision during the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes the tax effect on the Argentina currency impact. Additionally, during the three months ended December 31, 2023 the tax provision includes the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions. See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) March 31 December 31 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,891 $ 2,264 Receivables, net 5,103 4,860 Inventories 3,258 3,226 Other current assets 1,171 1,193 Total current assets 11,423 11,543 Property, plant, and equipment, net 4,973 4,900 Goodwill 2,850 2,850 Deferred income taxes 2,472 2,505 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,082 1,088 Other assets 1,854 1,797 Total assets $ 24,654 $ 24,683 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,092 $ 3,147 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 542 689 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 267 262 Other current liabilities 1,478 1,510 Total current liabilities 5,379 5,608 Long-term debt 7,637 7,636 Operating lease liabilities 883 911 Employee compensation and benefits 381 408 Other liabilities 692 687 Total liabilities 14,972 15,250 Company shareholders' equity 9,636 9,391 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 46 42 Total shareholders' equity 9,682 9,433 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,654 $ 24,683

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 609 $ 655 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 263 241 Working capital (a) (341 ) (728 ) Other operating activities (44 ) (46 ) Total cash flows provided by operating activities 487 122 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (330 ) (268 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 49 41 Other investing activities (100 ) (68 ) Total cash flows used in investing activities (381 ) (295 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Stock repurchase program (250 ) (100 ) Dividends to shareholders (151 ) (145 ) Other financing activities (21 ) (4 ) Total cash flows used in financing activities (422 ) (249 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (57 ) (45 ) Decrease in cash and equivalents (373 ) (467 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,264 2,346 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 1,891 $ 1,879

(a) Working capital includes receivables, inventories, and accounts payable. See Footnote Table 2 for Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Revenue and Operating Income Comparison By Operating Segment and Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 December 31 Revenue 2024 2023 2023 By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 3,373 $ 3,409 $ 3,317 Drilling and Evaluation 2,431 2,268 2,422 Total revenue $ 5,804 $ 5,677 $ 5,739 By geographic region: North America $ 2,546 $ 2,765 $ 2,423 Latin America 1,108 915 1,030 Europe/Africa/CIS 729 662 767 Middle East/Asia 1,421 1,335 1,519 Total revenue $ 5,804 $ 5,677 $ 5,739 Operating Income By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 688 $ 666 $ 716 Drilling and Evaluation 398 369 420 Total operations 1,086 1,035 1,136 Corporate and other (65 ) (58 ) (63 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (34 ) - (15 ) Total operating income $ 987 $ 977 $ 1,058

FOOTNOTE TABLE 1 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 December 31 2024 2023 2023 Net income attributable to company $ 606 $ 651 $ 661 Adjustments: Loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions - - 6 Other, net (a) 82 - 103 Total adjustments, before taxes 82 - 109 Tax adjustment (b) (9 ) - (1 ) Total adjustments, net of taxes (c) 73 - 108 Adjusted net income attributable to company (c) $ 679 $ 651 $ 769 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 891 907 897 Net income per diluted share (d) $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.74 Adjusted net income per diluted share (d) $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.86

(a) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Halliburton incurred a charge of $82 million primarily due to impairment of an investment in Argentina and currency devaluation in Egypt. Halliburton incurred a loss of $103 million due to the devaluation of the currency in Argentina during the three months ended December 31, 2023. (b) The tax adjustment in the table above includes the tax effect on the impairment of an investment in Argentina and Egypt currency impact during the three months ended March 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2023 the tax adjustment includes the tax effect on the Argentina currency impact. Additionally, during the three months ended December 31, 2023, the tax adjustment also includes the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions. (c) Adjusted net income attributable to company is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as: "Net income attributable to company" plus "Total adjustments, net of taxes" for the respective periods. Management believes net income adjusted for the Argentina and Egypt currency impact, Argentina investment impairment, and the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions, along with the tax adjustment, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes net income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance to identify underlying trends in the business and to establish operational goals. Total adjustments remove the effect of these items. (d) Net income per diluted share is calculated as: "Net income attributable to company" divided by "Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Adjusted net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as: "Adjusted net income attributable to company" divided by "Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Management believes adjusted net income per diluted share is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 2 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 December 31 2024 2023 2023 Total cash flows provided by operating activities $ 487 $ 122 $ 1,410 Capital expenditures (330 ) (268 ) (399 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 49 41 59 Free cash flow (a) $ 206 $ (105 ) $ 1,070

(a) Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as " Total cash flows provided by operating activities" less "Capital expenditures" plus " Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment." Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a key measure to assess liquidity of the business and is consistent with the disclosures of Halliburton's direct, large-cap competitors.

