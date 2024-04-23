LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach ("F&M" or the "Bank") (OTCQX: FMBL) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"F&M's performance for the first three months of 2024 met internal expectations during this transitional year and again demonstrated the Bank's resiliency to the continued external challenges facing regional banks throughout the nation," said W. Henry Walker, Chief Executive Officer. "With stringent adherence to our historically conservative lending policies and prudent financial controls to safeguard our clients' deposits, we achieved profitable operations for the first quarter, along with capital ratios that far exceeded regulatory requirements.

"The repricing of assets for the year is centered in loans and securities and is expected to exceed $1.2 billion in 2024. The high quality of our loan portfolio is reflected in our delinquency rate, which was significantly less than one-tenth of one percent in the first quarter and is a testament to our stringent lending policies."

Daniel Walker, F&M's Executive Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to continue our focus on Orange County, with the opening of our 27th location. Our new Laguna Beach branch is strategically situated on a major thoroughfare in Orange County, which is an important and growing marketing region for F&M. Persistently high interest rates will continue to challenge near-term earnings, but we have conviction in our time-tested commitment to stringent credit quality standards in both our loan and securities portfolios, even if some yield must be sacrificed along the way.

"F&M is in a strong competitive position in the markets we serve. Management remains focused on improving net interest margin over the long term, as the key to driving earnings, and, in turn, enhancing long-term stockholder value," he added.

Operating Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, total interest and dividend income rose to $108.6 million from $97.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $51.2 million, compared with $26.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $57.4 million versus $70.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. F&M's net interest margin was 1.91% for the first quarter of 2024, versus 2.43% in the first quarter of 2023.

The Bank recorded a recapture of provision for credit losses of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 due to strong recoveries and a reduced level of unfunded loan commitments, compared with no net provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income was $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $50.1 million, compared with $48.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, which reflected management's focus on controlling expenses.

First quarter 2024 net income was $13.0 million, or $102.71 per diluted share, compared with $21.6 million, or $170.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Gross loans were $6.60 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared with $6.76 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank's allowance for loan losses totaled $97.5 million, or 1.48% of loans held-for-investment at March 31, 2024, compared with $97.9 million, or 1.45% of loans held-for-investment, at December 31, 2023.

F&M continues to reflect a dependable, stable deposit base. The Bank's total deposits were $8.60 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with $8.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, versus 33.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Securities sold under repurchase agreements grew to $942.5 million at March 31, 2024, from $909.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Borrowings increased to $1.20 billion as of March 31, 2024, from $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2023. Executive management made the strategic decision to secure additional borrowings in the first quarter without incurring additional net interest expense, while providing ample liquidity for the upcoming tax season.

Total assets were $12.19 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared with $12.04 billion at December 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $1.36 billion at March 31, 2024.

Capital

Capital ratios are the foundation of safety in all banks, and F&M continues to exceed national banks and peer banks in this area. All of Farmers & Merchants Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory capital requirements to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 18.02%; its tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.77%, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.77%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.09%, as of March 31, 2024. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a "well-capitalized" bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2024, the Bank repurchased 1,165 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average repurchase price of $4,978.26 per share, pursuant to the stock repurchase program announced in January 2024, under which the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10 million of the Bank's common stock. To the extent the Bank repurchases additional shares under this program, which expires December 31, 2024, the timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, regulatory requirements, general business conditions and others. The Bank may choose to modify, suspend, or discontinue such proposed repurchases at any time without prior notice, and the share repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to acquire any specific number of shares in any period.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 27 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 75,485 $ 72,475 Investment securities 20,371 22,813 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 539 400 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 12,241 1,600 Total interest and dividend income 108,636 97,288 Interest expense: Deposits 27,459 13,958 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 9,610 6,020 Borrowings 14,123 6,491 Total interest expense 51,192 26,469 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 57,444 70,819 Provision for credit losses Loans (1,500 ) - Investment securities - 100 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (1,000 ) (100 ) Total provision for credit losses (2,500 ) - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 59,944 70,819 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,809 1,544 Card income 225 230 Other income 6,209 2,061 Total non-interest income 8,243 3,835 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,777 31,793 FDIC and other insurance expense 2,874 1,758 Occupancy expense 3,890 3,827 Software and equipment expense 4,263 3,860 Other real estate owned expense 37 - Professional and legal services 2,495 1,130 Marketing expense 1,038 882 Other expense 4,707 5,045 Total non-interest expense 50,081 48,295 Income before income tax expense 18,106 26,359 Income tax expense 5,104 4,736 Net income $ 13,002 $ 21,623 Basic earnings per common share $ 105.90 $ 175.47 Diluted earnings per common share $ 102.71 $ 170.86 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 122,772 123,228 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 126,592 126,552

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 58,340 $ 74,595 Interest-bearing balances 1,014,066 548,874 Total cash and due from banks 1,072,406 623,469 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 110,592 115,883 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,175,781 4,301,060 Gross loans 6,602,292 6,756,207 Allowance for loan losses (97,501 ) (97,900 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (9,986 ) (11,469 ) Loans, net 6,494,805 6,646,838 Other real estate owned, net 2,929 - Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 22,858 22,798 Bank premises and equipment, net 125,281 125,929 Deferred tax assets, net 47,574 45,723 Other assets 138,857 154,154 Total assets $ 12,191,083 $ 12,035,854 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,800,304 $ 2,880,315 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,080,451 2,069,275 Savings and money market savings 2,661,382 2,661,312 Time deposits 1,055,492 1,059,166 Total deposits 8,597,629 8,670,068 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 942,472 909,376 Borrowings 1,200,000 1,000,000 Other liabilities 94,266 104,965 Total liabilities 10,834,367 10,684,409 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 shares; 121,970 and 123,135 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,440 2,463 Additional paid-in capital 180,552 184,483 Retained earnings 1,179,491 1,169,759 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,767 ) (5,260 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,356,716 1,351,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,191,083 $ 12,035,854

Contacts

Kevin Tiber

President

562 499-4829

Roger Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Investor Relations

310-279-5980

investor@pondel.com